Jonathan Dos Santos is destroyed at Club América during his first training session

A few days after having sealed his contract, Jonathan Dos Santos received harsh criticism from the Club América fans and they even demanded that he leave without playing.

December 27, 2021 10:19 am

After five consecutive seasons in the MLS defending the colors of the Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Dos Santos reached an agreement with the board of the Californian club not to continue from the following year.

With the freedom of being able to sign with the institution he wants, the midfielder took some time and played uncertainty with his fans, flirting with numerous Liga MX teams to arrive before January.

A few days after the end of this year, the representative of the National Team decided to choose Club América as his new home, despite the fact that his brother Giovani had been fired from this same place months ago.

By signing his contract with Las Águilas, Jona was happy to be able to reconnect with several teammates from Tri. However, those who were not very happy were the fans, who threw harsh words against the reinforcement.

The former Barcelona is one of the footballers who generate the most love-hate among the public. That is why the comments on social networks were highly polarized, but the criticism seems to have prevailed.

“We are so urgent for signings that we see this player as a bomb transfer,” was one of the many posts that could be seen against his arrival at Azulcrema.