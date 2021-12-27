Justin Jefferson breaks Odell Beckham Jr.’s passing yardage mark

Jefferson longed for this showdown against Ramsey and in which he could surpass another rival for a league mark

MINNEAPOLIS – With the previous record holder watching from the opposite sideline, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made history with his third catch Sunday, racking up the most passing yards by a player in his first two seasons, surpassing Los Angeles Rams player Odell Beckham Jr.’s brand, which he established in 2015 with the New York Giants.

With 12:47 to go in the third quarter, Jefferson caught a 9-yard pass from Kirk Cousins ​​to convert a play of third-and-6 for 23 receiving yards. The Vikings sophomore catcher needed 21 yards to beat Beckham’s record of 2,755 passing yards. Jefferson now has 2,758 yards.

Getty

The record, and this game in particular, was one that Jefferson said he had looked forward to all season. The showdown in which he would face Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey increased the level of intrigue on a day when Jefferson wanted to make history.

“I need 21 yards, I’ve definitely been on the lookout for that,” Jefferson said Thursday.

“I’m excited. I feel like I’ve been living for these moments, since I was a kid. Just by facing that kid (Ramsey), I’m a natural competitor. I’ve been a competitor since playing in the backyard with my family. I’m ready to The game, I’ve had it in my head for a long time. For me, it’s a statement game, to consider myself and solidify myself as one of the best in the league. Definitely ready for it. “