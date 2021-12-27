Karol G celebrated Christmas with an impressive gift for herself | United States | USA | USA | celebs | nndc | SHOWS

Singer Karol G She decided to celebrate Christmas in her own way and gave herself an impressive gift: a blue motorcycle. The Colombian artist decided to share her emotion with her millions of followers on social networks.

Through her stories on her official Instagram account, the Colombian surprised everyone by showing her “new toy”. In the video he published you can see how he starts the motorcycle and takes his first steps with it.

“My Christmas present has arrived! From me to me. What a chimp! ”, Karol G expressed with emojis of fire flames over the video, in which he appears very smiling while testing the motorcycle with his father.

As is known, one of the great hobbies of Karol G when he is not on stage showing off his talent are motorcycles, so he has been seen practicing with his friends and family on several occasions.

With this gift for herself, the interpreter of “Tusa” and “Bichota” closes 2021 full of professional successes. The artist released her album “KG0516”, and presented her latest song “Geek”, along with Feid, whose video clip has millions of views.

