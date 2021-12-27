Kate del Castillo is furious and remains as the “Grinch” of her family at Christmas | VIDEO

The host and journalist Veronica del Castillo He shared a video on social networks in which he shows the family members with whom he met for dinner on December 24, but focusing on his sister, Kate, did not like that gesture.

“We are going to do a dance, the cousins,” Verónica mentioned, as she showed the members of the family that she had gathered. But the answer from Kate was first to stand aside so that she would not be captured and then with his hand he tried not to record it.

So Veronica asked her sister to say hello and Kate just said, “Hi.” So, he claimed it was Christmas and he wasn’t a grinch. “I am recording. Greetings to all. I want to show off my cousins, “said Kate del Castillo’s sister.

Later, he showed a pendant that they gave the actress, but Kate no longer mentions anything during the video that Verónica shared, who continued to show the rest of her relatives with whom she was accompanied.

The journalist also showed a photo where she, her sister, her mother, Juan Pablo Rodríguez and Omar Rodríguez appear

“How rich it is to do nothing, to be pampered by your parents, for your family and then rest, just what I needed. Happy New Year ”, mentioned Kate del Castillo in a story she shared.

The actress’s stay in the country was presumed by her family and her friend, Roxana Castellanos, who went to pick her up at the airport.

Later she shared a photo with her mother, Kate Trillo and her father, Eric del Castillo, and Roxana Castellano and included the following message: “Afternoon of cuddling with my Del Castillo family.”

