Kate del Castillo. This was his controversial reaction in family video

Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 12.26.2021 21:49:38





Kate del Castillo celebrated the Christmas holidays with his family in Mexico City, although a video that his sister recorded and shared, Veronica del Castillo, generated controversy in social networks, since the protagonist of the Rsouth eina seems to dislike the camera.

At the beginning of the recording, the journalist indicates that she is going to capture her cousins ​​on Christmas night: “We are going to do a dance, the cousins“.

“What are you doing? Hello”, External Kate, waving her hand towards the cell phone, which some people interpreted as a way to cover the camera.

“What? Say hello, it’s Christmas, don’t be Grinch“, says his sister.

Veronica adds: “I want to show off my cousins, my nieces“.

Later, the journalist shows a necklace that Kate was given: “See how beautiful what they gave him“, in addition to his mother’s Christmas tree:”The tree of my mother python “.

It highlights that the famous’s reaction was normal for many Internet users, who supported her through dozens of comments, for example:

“Beautiful! How nice to look at your family on this special day”, “She just doesn’t want to post anything on social media because she’s always on camera for his work and wants only to enjoy in private“,” Normal and common, nada new here as well we all take when there is confidence and cheek “and “Well, the truth is, not all of us like that others upload family and private moments to the networks“.

yh