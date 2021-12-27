LeBron James and the humiliating dunk he received for the Lakers vs. Nets

This Saturday, December 25, the traditional matches of Christmas for the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA), where one of the highlights was Los angeles lakers and his clash with the Brooklyn nets.

And in a very entertaining game, the Nets ended up taking it by 122 to 115 with sensational performances by James harden Y Patty mills. On the other side, the only one who lived up to it was Lebron James, which also was not enough to win and was on the wrong side in an incredible play.

The king He has been playing “solo” for a while in the Los Angeles franchise and this time it was no exception. Russell westbrook and company continue to have a difficult time, and James’ 39 points were insufficient because he received no help. To top it off, she took a terrible dump as a holiday gift.

VIDEO: Nicolas Claxton’s dunk on LeBron James

At the end of the meeting, with the actions even, the victory of Brooklyn was assured in a Harden’s Alley-Oop for center Nicolas Claxton, who jumped with LeBron, but as he surpasses him in height, could dump it on his face to humiliate Lakers # 6 and also take the foul. What a way to win a duel!