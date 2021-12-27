LeBron James gets bed bugs for posting a COVID-19 meme

The star player of the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA, Lebron JamesPerhaps you were not expecting the reaction you have received for posting a meme referring to the COVID-19 virus, and there are those who are accusing you of being insensitive and promoting a dangerous idea.

The shared meme features three Spidermans face to face questioning each other who the real thing is. On each of them, for their part, appear the names of COVID-19, the monga and a cold. King James for his part wrote next to the image the phrase “Help me friends” as if asking what is the difference between these three superheroes.

And while some people have liked the meme, many more have condemned its message as insensitive and dangerous.

I’ll help! Covid is the one that killed 800,000 in the USA in the last 20 months you fucking moron @KingJames pic.twitter.com/GH9qkOPoQk – brandon (@ bagnew7) December 24, 2021

A person named Brandon has responded to James saying, “I’ll help you! COVID has killed more than 800,000 in the United States in the past 20 months you stupid moron @KingJames ”.

Meanwhile, another person named Ryan has written “this is too irresponsible @KingJames. There are people in your own NBA family who have seen what COVID can do and how devastating it can be. Do it in a better way ”. Along with the post, the person has put an image of the Dominican player Karl Anthony Downs, who has reportedly lost seven family members to the COVID virus, including his mother.

this is so extremely irresponsible @KingJames. People from ur own NBA family have seen what Covid can do and how hard it can hit. Do better pic.twitter.com/qLD6GaqOZx – Ryan (@prodiskplayer) December 24, 2021

Meanwhile, a woman named Ruhi Khan has asked James to shut up the COVID issue once and for all.

“For someone who has worked with COVID patients and others who have lost loved ones to COVID, this is too stupid a thing to see. Please shut up @KingJames “.

For someone that’s worked with covid patients and others that have lost a loved one to covid, this is such a stupid thing to see. Just shut up for once @KingJames pic.twitter.com/jKw6IA0d4x – Ruhi Khan (@ruhikhan_) December 24, 2021

Thus you can see hundreds of thousands of reactions on the subject. It will be necessary to see if James reacts and affirms that it was his way of thinking or a mistake of whoever manages the networks.