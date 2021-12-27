LeBron James thinks about Russell Westbrook’s level in Lakers

After a lousy Westbrook game with the Lakers against the Nets, LeBron James commented on it and Russell’s level in Los Angeles in the NBA 2021.

Time passes and the patience of the fans is running out. Will they do something about it? Los angeles lakers has a rather worrying present in the National Basketball Association (NBA) 2021-22 and the rumors of possible exchanges grow with the days.

This Saturday, on Christmas night on December 25, the Lakers lost again, this time against Brooklyn nets by 122 to 115 and as has happened in recent weeks, the only one who is saved from criticism is Lebron James that ended with 39 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

One of the weakest points of recent time that is in the eye of the storm of criticism is Russell westbrook. The point guard finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, but the downside was his shooting effectiveness, something that has been haunting him all year. He shot 4 of 20 from the field.

LeBron James talks about Russell Westbrook

Given this, James reiterated his support for his partner Russ. “He gave us extra possessions, he gave us a lot of shots near the rim, which I know he doesn’t like (when shots miss) too. But Regarding their effort, when someone plays hard and leaves everything on the field, I have no problems with that.. It’s a league that is about making or missing shots“, He said The king at the post-match press conference.

It is interesting to listen to James, since Westbrook is the most rumored player the Lakers would be willing to deliver in a hypothetical exchange, either for Ben simmons, Jerami grant or any other player.