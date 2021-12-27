Liga MX: in Chivas, under pressure

The environment in the Guadalajara Sports Club it is dense. Is that the Chivas seasons of unpleasantness accumulate. Above, to add insult to injury, in the MX League during this year, neither the Guard1anes Closing Tournament 2021 nor in the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament, managed to overcome the instance of Repechage qualifier for the Big Party.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League +

In that context, Marcelo Míchel Leaño works under pressure in the preseason with the focus on the Closing 2022. The problem is that he has not been able to develop his planning correctly because, 36 days after having carried out his last official meeting, he still does not have in his squad, not even, a reinforcement.

Although names like those of Rodolfo Pizarro -of whom it is already spoken that is closer to the Rayados of Monterrey what of the Chivas of Guadalajara for his high salary-, Jürgen Damm and Roberto Alvarado, the men’s main team still lacks alternatives and the fans of the Sacred Flock shows his discontent whenever he can via social media.

Roberto Alvarado would be the first signing

Although it is true that there is no official announcement, this Sunday, December 26, it emerged that the directive of the Chivas of Guadalajara and of Blue Cross, they would have already reached an agreement for the exchange between Roberto Alvarado Y Uriel antuna. This was spread by W Deportes on its account Twitter: “IT’S ALREADY ARMED !!! Cruz Azul and Chivas have reached an agreement for Uriel antuna Y Roberto Alvarado How will each of you do at your new club? “

Chivas closes the year with Necaxa

Under the framework described above, the players of the Chivas of Guadalajara continue with preseason tasks under the watchful eye of Marcelo Míchel Leaño and its coaching staff. And as part of the preparation, this Wednesday, December 29, the Sacred Flock closes the year in front of Club Necaxa in a friendly that will take place in the Victoria Stadium from 7:00 p.m.