Lionel Messi at Christmas: the PSG star enjoys with his children and Antonela Roccuzzo in Rosario | Argentina National Team | VIDEO | NCZD | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

Lionel messi He has traveled to Argentina to spend the holidays in his native land. The forward of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) arrived in Rosario from Paris on December 23 with her children and Antonela rocuzzo. The couple celebrated Christmas with the family and the rhythm of a well-known cumbia song.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or landed in Argentine lands not only with his family, he was also accompanied by Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi and Ángel Di María. Messi and his PSG teammates will be able to stay for at least nine days – if they wish – in Argentina. This is because the French team does not have scheduled matches until January 3, where they will play the French Cup against Vannes Olympique Club.

Even Mauricio Pochettino could choose not to need the captain of the ‘Albiceleste’ and call him before January 9, the date on which they return to Ligue 1. However, the French team coach announced that he expects everyone on the 2nd from January: “We are going to go back to work on January 1 and, in the case of the South American players, so that they can spend the holidays with their family, they will return on the 2nd of January. The idea is that they can spend 7 or 8 days as a family and that work with a specific plan for each day, to be prepared for day 3 to play against Vannes ”.

The first action that Lionel Messi took after arriving in Rosario was to visit the huge mural that was painted in his name. The work that was made by Marlene Zuriaga, Lisandro Urteaga, Fer Lerena and Massi Ledesma are located in the La Bajada neighborhood.

In addition to this, Lionel Messi and his wife shared a photo in which they shine in front of their Christmas tree about two meters long, curiously without the company of their children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, as usual.

Something striking that happened at Christmas was an Instagram story shared by Antonela in which he is seen with Messi and part of the family dancing barefoot to the song “If I have a beer” by Immigrants.

