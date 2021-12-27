When the Golden State Warriors went through one of the best moments in the NBA season 2021-22, the news was released that they lose a star indefinitely. Hard hit!

The coronavirus pandemic strikes the world of NBA with a regrowth that has several league stars in covid-19 health and safety protocols. On this occasion, the turn of losing one of his star players fell to Golden state warriors.

The Warriors gave an authority blow to the entire NBA because they clearly beat another of the toughest teams of the 2021-22 season: Phoenix suns. Golden State was back on a positive streak with three consecutive victories, but …

Nothing could go better in the Golden State Warriors as they awaited the return of Klay thompson until the covid-19 protocols took away one of its stars. Stephen Curry he will have to shoulder the equipment.

As reported by Shams Charania, a journalist for The Athletic portal, Draymond Green entered covid-19 health and safety protocols and will be absent indefinitely in the NBA 2021-22 season.

When would Draymond Green return to the Golden State Warriors in NBA 2021-22?

Draymond Green would be 10 days out of the NBA 2021-22 season unless he gives two negative covid-19 results in less than 24 hours. A hard blow for Golden state warriors because they lose the best defensive star they have.