Luis Díaz in the focus of the media during this end of the year, The Colombian continues to talk about | Other Soccer Leagues

Porto and Benfica will star this Thursday in the last “classic” of the year in the Portuguese League, whose sixteenth matchday begins tomorrow, Tuesday. Porto is the leader with 41 points -the same as Sporting-, they have not yet known defeat in the League and have ten consecutive victories in the local championship.

However, for the duel against the embodied he accumulates a series of weight losses, especially in defense. The veteran former Real Madrid player Pepe, who this year has suffered numerous injuries, will be a doubt until the last minute, while the Spanish central defender Marcano is safe. Porto will try to get their reference striker, Mehdi Taremi, to regain his scoring nose.

In focus, Colombian winger Luis Díaz, which sounds strong to travel to ‘La Premier’ in the winter market. In addition to his good season with the blue and white team adding a total of 15 games and scoring 12 goals. During the last update of the Transfermarkt platform, the Colombian raised its valuation by 60%, remaining as number 1 in the Portuguese market.

For its part, Benfica is third, 4 points behind the leader and experiences moments of instability, especially due to the situation of its coach, Jorge Jesús, who has been in the crosshairs of Flamengo and who could leave the club, according to the press. lusa, if there was a bad result.

The most important loss of the benfiquistas will be that of the Spanish left-back Alejandro Grimaldo, who on December 24 tested positive for covid. In addition, neither of the two coaches will be able to sit on the bench, since both are punished.

Sporting also comes to their league match with numerous casualties, both due to covid and injury. He receives Portimonense on Wednesday and he will not be able to count on either Tiago Tomás or the Uruguayan central defender Ugarte, both positive for coronavirus.

Luís Neto and Tabata are suspended and Spanish full-back Pedro Porro, Moroccan central Feddal and Portuguese Rúben Vinagre and Jovane Cabral will not be injured. The day starts this Tuesday, December 28, with the clash between the Tondela de Pako Ayestarán and the Gil Vicente team, in which the young Spanish striker Fran Navarro has played since this season, third highest scorer with 9 goals, 4 behind Uruguayan Darwin Núñez and 3 of the Colombian Luis Díaz.

Tondela, three points above relegation, arrive with high spirits after qualifying for the first time in their history for the quarterfinals of the Portuguese Cup. Tomorrow, Marítimo receives Vizela in Funchal and Moreirense (penultimate) will do the same with Estoril, which is fifth. From below, Famalicão (third to last in promotion) receives bottom Belenenses on Wednesday and Vitória de Guimarães will play at home against Boavista.