Luis Fonsi: this is how the singer’s children grew up, who are now 5 and 10 years old

The singer Luis Fonsi The 43-year-old is one of the most followed artists in the Spanish-speaking music market and already has more than three decades of career on his shoulders. In addition to reaping success with his songs that are located at the top of the most listened to ranking, he has also formed a family.

Luis Fonsi. Source: Terra file

After separating from the actress and host Adamari López, Luis Fonsi met the Spanish model Águeda López who is 39 years old. She left her native Córdoba in Spain to move to Miami and it was there that she met the singer and they decided to start a family together.

Luis Fonsi and his wife. Source: instagram @ aguedalopez21

As a result of this relationship, the two sons of Luis Fonsi and Águeda López. The oldest is called Mikaela, she was born in 2011 and is currently 10 years old. The girl is nice, she has straight, brown hair and in her features she has similarities with her mother, who is a benchmark of beauty and styling.

Luis Fonsi’s family. Source: instagram @luisfonsi

The couple’s second son is named Rocco, he is 5 years old and it just so happens that he was born on the same day as his sister but five years later, so they share a birthday and do most of the activities together since they get along very well. well inside and outside the home.

The children of Luis Fonsi. Source: instagram @ aguedalopez21

This week the children of Luis Fonsi It was their birthday and her mother Águeda López shared a photo of the two of them together on her Instagram profile accompanied by an emotional message: “The two of them… our entire lives… those who taught us what unconditional love is… my two best compositions… they love each other so much so that they decided to be born on the same day (5 years apart) Congratulations Mika and Rocco, you two are the best thing that ever happened to us. “