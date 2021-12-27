Magnum Capital begins the international leap of its Miranza ophthalmology clinics | Companies

The group Miranza ophthalmology clinics begins its international expansion. The company founded in 2019, and controlled by Magnum Capital, is still in a growth stage. Now it is the turn abroad, so the company plans to arrive in Portugal with its first centers next year. In addition, he has just closed the purchase of a clinic in Andorra.

“The presence of Miranza in Portugal will be a reality in the first quarter of 2022”, confirms Ramón Berra, general director of Miranza. Initially, these openings are expected to occur in Lisbon and Porto.

At the moment, this is the jump planned by the Magnum company, but Berra acknowledges that possibilities of possible purchases are open to them in Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa and Europe, but for now it is an option that is not above table.

Magnum Capital, venture capital firm founded by Ángel Corcóstegui, former CEO of Santander, was founded in 2019 with the purchase of the prestigious Catalan group IMO (Institute of Ocular Microsurgery) and four other clinics.

Magnum Capital’s strategy is to create a leading group in complex ophthalmology in Spain. “Spanish ophthalmology has been and is a world reference. But there are no large groups unlike the US or Europe, as many top-level ophthalmologists undertook outside of hospitals ”. Thus, clinics linked to prestigious doctors emerged in various cities. Miranza’s intention is to group this sector under its brand.

In recent weeks, Miranza has also acquired a clinic in Algeciras (Cádiz) and another in Andorra, called Vallmedic to gradually add clinics to its portfolio.

Miranza has 21 clinics, which have an operating room, and another 12 satellite consultations. 850 employees work in the group, of which 275 are ophthalmologists.

Berra assures that the difference between Miranza and other groups is the specialization in complex pathologies. For this reason, they have been buying renowned clinics. It is the case of IMO, which in fact maintains the name for its prestige although with the surname of Grupo Miranza. Another name such as Vissum, founded by the doctor Jorge Alió, also maintains the name. Both brands have a strong attraction for international customers.

As president of the group is the ophthalmologist Borja Corcóstegui, co-founder of IMO and brother of the president of Magnum, since the ex-banker comes from a family with a tradition in ophthalmology. The venture capital firm controls 90% of the Miranza group, although around 10% is in the hands of the professionals from whom they have bought the clinics, who have reinvested in the group.

The group’s forecast for this year is to close with 78.5 million euros in turnover and 12 million ebitda, as well as a growth of up to 88 million in turnover in 2022.

Magnum’s drive for this ophthalmic group is another business venture for the firm in the health and social health sector, where it has invested throughout its history in the CMVC hospital; at the Indiba medical equipment company; in ITA (mental health treatment centers); Orliman (orthopedic material), Geriatros (senior centers); Iberchem (generic drugs), and at the Teknon clinic in Barcelona.