Mandatory vaccination for the private sector is now in force in New York

RFI

As of December 27 in New York, it is mandatory that all private sector employees in the most populous city in the United States be vaccinated against Covid-19.

As much as the Christmas decorations and lights are still in place in New York, they cannot diminish the sense of alarm that the omicron variant has been causing.

“Lately we have had many positive results, it has increased and the ranks are unstoppable,” says to RFI with triple mask and visor, the Ecuadorian Kathya Icaza, 27, who performs one after another PCR test in the Union Square area . “We started at 9 in the morning but when we arrived, people were already lining up. the line already goes to the other block ”.

“So far I have had two PCRs, this today is the third, and I did not receive any results, that shows you the amount of tests that are being analyzed. the laboratories are collapsed and everything is slowing down ”, says Cooper Kwan, who is a bartender and is frustrated, to RFI. They warned him that he was exposed to an infected person and he is looking, unsuccessfully, for a place to take the rapid test.

In front of the majestic Plaza Hotel, under a plastic awning with the legend Covid Test in huge black letters, Luis González puts everything in order to leave after having swabbed hundreds of people.

“We are like a gold mine; so many people need us right now. To be honest, yes, they are scared ”, Luis González tells RFI. “They are afraid of catching it now that they are seeing their families and so many people have told me that they have been in contact with someone who has covid that is why they are tested.”

There are more than 14 thousand new cases a day in the city and in view of this scenario, the mandatory vaccination for private sector employees begins to rule right now, a measure promoted by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is in his last days in the position.

In the hallways of Bloomingdales, employees chat. The company’s management – of about 8,000 employees – announced that it will comply with the mandate and will no longer allow workers who are not vaccinated into the store. The only exceptions are those who have already communicated the date for their second dose or those who presented and documented medical or religious reasons.

An employee carries a letter from the union in his pocket and reads it aloud to his colleagues: “The union does not want you to resist the measure or face sanctions. Right now, in Bloomingdales, vaccination policy governs. What this basically means is: get vaccinated now! ”

Some 184,000 businesses are expected to comply with the mandate, and the city has ordered them to post a publicly visible sign notifying New Yorkers of compliance.