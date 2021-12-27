Marc Anthony | Representative spoke about the singer’s health – People – Culture

Last December 11, in the middle of a concert, the renowned artist Marc Anthony He made some strange movements with his jaw, after approaching the divider that divides the stage from the spectators. Gestures for which it was a trend in social networks.

His mouth moved from Side to side for a few short seconds and, at the same time, his fingers made some fast and strange movements that were recorded by one of the attendees of the show, who decided to share it on social networks.

In this regard, many Internet users made comments about his health status and fans of his music showed their concern in hundreds of tweets on Twitter, which is why his representative recently spoke to clarify the situation.

According to what was mentioned by Blanca Lasalle, representative of the Puerto Rican media, in the middle of ‘Primera hora’, the singer is in good health and it does not present any problem.

He was making gesture jokes to some of his friends in the front row

In addition, he confirmed that the events that are trend in networks are nothing more than a joke that the interpreter of ‘Vivir mi vida’ was doing to some friends who were in the first row of the concert.

“He is fabulously healthy and the reality of some movements is that he was making gesture pranks on some of his friends in the front row. That’s it”Lasalle pointed out.

On the other hand, the woman affirmed that for now the artist is Resting and in the company of your closest loved ones.

