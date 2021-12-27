Maricoin: this is the cryptocurrency of the LGTBIQ + community | Finance | Economy

From next Friday, December 31, 2021, the maricoin, a cryptocurrency that was born in Spain to give the community LGTBIQ + other financial alternatives.

The maricoin can be used, in principle, in 25 ‘LGTBIQ + friendly’ establishments (friendly with the group) such as restaurants, bars, beauty centers and bookstores in Spanish cities such as Madrid, Gran Canaria, Ibiza and Barcelona.

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT HER

Juan Belmonte is one of the minds behind the cryptocurrency, which he hopes will become one of “the main means of payment used by lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual, intersex, queer and other members“.

The project began to develop from October 2021 and “it would empower us in this globalized and capitalist world. We can help people who at this time do not have the same rights as us“Said Belmonte, who works as a merchant of aesthetic products.

“It will be a social, ethical, transparent and transversal means of payment with which you can operate in the main exchanges (cryptocurrency exchange platforms) and consume in your favorite establishments with discounts”, Is explained on the maricoin website for those who want to have it.

He is also part of the project Francisco Álvarez Cano, businessman, academic and who, according to ‘Forbes’ magazine, managed to get the cryptocurrency to enter the Algorand Miami Accelerator program, which promotes projects of emerging companies.

Among the goals they want to achieve in the short term are to receive investments for a million dollars and that the currency is the one that finances Ga Pride Day festivitiesand 2022 in 20 capital cities of the world, according to the specialized portal ‘Entrepreneurs’.

It is worth remembering that cryptocurrencies are virtual currencies used by thousands of people in the world to carry out transactions without using cash or cards.

