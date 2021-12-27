Mariotti on the PLD: “We are at a time when they harass us, they besiege us, but that gives us strength”

Santo Domingo, RD.

The secretary general of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Charlie Mariotti, is convinced that this political organization “does not stop growing, nor strengthening” despite the heavy blows at the hands of the Public Ministry for alleged cases of administrative corruption in the past government management.

Inclusive, Mariotti promises fellow PLD members that 2022 will be a year of “settlement” and “foundation” for the purple party.

“2022 will be the year of the settlement of colleagues. Do not get carried away with these voices, do not lose heart, “he said this Monday in an interview for the program El Despertador, broadcast by Color Vision channel 9.

When questioned about the involvement of former officials of the past government administration in accusatory files, Mariotti stressed that “we are prepared for anything.”

“But we are also prepared to continue growing and to continue to strengthen ourselves,” he added.

The mention of the former president of the Republic, Danilo Medina, in the Antipulpo case it is a “sensitive” key for the purple match.

So much so that last Sunday, December 19, the political organization came out in defense of the ex-president, arguing “irresponsibility” and “selectivity” and “prejudice” on the part of the Public Ministry prosecutors who are handling the case.

When questioned by the journalist Rosa Encarnación about the “change of discourse of the PLD”, Mariotti exclaimed that “that is not true.”

“What the PLD said was that the mention of the president, the way it is mentioned, was malicious and tendentious. No one is guilty of the deeds of another, ”he said.

The party’s general secretary indicated that if the Public Ministry is going to mention a former president of the Republic in an accusatory file, then they should insert it.

“If you understand that there is evidence, if there is support, put it on hold, period”, projection.

He also affirmed that “the one who made it pay it”, but that no one can pretend that the PLD will be buried on “that basis”.

“The one who made it pay it, let him answer before the justice of men, before the justice of God and before the justice of his conscience. No one can pretend that the PLD is going to bury itself on that basis “, he stated.

“Danilo is a strong man”

When questioned about the mention of Danilo Medina on 90 occasions in the Antipulpo file, as well as the indictment against several of his brothers in the case, Mariotti declared that “Danilo is a man of strong strength.”

“I am neither a psychologist nor a psychiatrist. I speak with the president of my party and what I see in him, what I perceive in him is a strong man, with faith in his party and working 24/7 for his party, ”he said.