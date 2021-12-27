Medicine and nursing residents of the Alcázar Management receive two awards from the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians – 12/27/2021 Alcázar de San Juan

Doctors and resident nurses in the specialty of Family and Community Care of the Alcázar de San Juan Management, dependent on the Castilla-La Mancha Health Service (SESCAM), have been awarded during the 25th Primary Care Conference of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), held in Toledo.

The first award obtained by the Management of Alcázar de San Juan was in the category of ‘Best clinical case’. The work entitled ‘The comprehensive approach in Primary Care’ delves into an interesting clinical case, that of a 55-year-old woman who, for various reasons, considerably increased visits to her doctor’s office.

Given the lack of diagnoses that would explain her symptoms and the suspicion of a dysfunctional family situation, a comprehensive study was carried out on the patient. The result confirmed these suspicions, with the aggravation that the patient acknowledged that she lacked the necessary tools to reverse this situation.

The specialists who treated her made an action plan consisting of showing the patient her strengths, helping her to find the tools and solutions for each of the difficulties that arose.

He was also taught various relaxation techniques, encouraged to engage in leisure activities and, of course, was offered professional psychological help. In addition, the health professionals who treated him treated the other members of the family to promote change in the family nucleus.

The authors of the work have been José Carlos Medrano, second-year resident of Family and Community Nursing at the Madridejos Health Center; Patricia Fernández, first-year resident of Family and Community Medicine at the Heritage Health Center; Isabel Velasco, second-year resident of Family and Community Nursing at the Madridejos Health Center; Montserrat Frías, a doctor specializing in Family and Community Medicine at the Madridejos Health Center; Juana González, nurse at the Madridejos Health Center; and Eva Soledad Moreno, a doctor specializing in Family and Community Medicine at the Heritage Health Center.

The main author of this research, José Carlos Medrano, has highlighted the importance of this case since, “sometimes, professionals make the mistake of attending only to the signs and symptoms shown by patients who come to the consultation, forgetting what is important which is to have a holistic (global) view of the patient. This gives us key information to discover the problems they suffer and thus be able to find the best solutions ”.

‘Best poster’

The second award has been obtained in the category of ‘Best poster’ for the work entitled: ‘Doctor I can’t walk’. A clinical case of a 79-year-old patient who progressively presented weakness in both limbs with difficulty in walking and clumsiness in the hands that was accompanied by muscle pain, paresthesia in the feet. Being finally diagnosed of a myositis (inflammation of the muscles) by inclusion bodies associated with diabetic polyneuropathy.

It is a more frequent pathology in men of approximately 50 years, it presents with muscular atrophy and proximal weakness, which usually appears associated with diabetes mellitus. The incidence in the general population over 50 years of age is one patient for every 14,000 inhabitants.

The authors of the work have been: Ismael Martín, first-year resident of Family and Community Medicine at the Alcázar II Health Center; Celia Díaz, specialist in Family and Community Medicine at the Alcázar I Health Center; Alba María Gómez, second year resident of Intensive Medicine at Hospital Mancha Centro; Cristian Guerrero, third-year resident of Family and Community Medicine at the Alcázar II Health Center; and María Mercedes Alcázar, specialist in Family and Community Medicine at the Alcázar II Health Center.