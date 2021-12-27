Miami withdraws from Sun Bowl due to COVID-19 problems

The Hurricanes will not face Washington State, the party organization is looking for an emergency rival

The Miami Hurricanes They will not be able to participate in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against the Washington State Cougars due to problems of COVID-19the university announced.

The Sun Bowl Association indicated that he is looking for a rival to face Washington state in the game that is still scheduled for Friday.

The Miami Hurricanes will not be able to face the Washington State Cougars in the Sun Bowl. Getty Images

“It is very disappointing that the COVID is affecting so many college football teams and bowls, “said bowl executive director Bernie Olivas in a statement.” At this time, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl of 2021 has not been canceled, although the University of Miami has been removed from the game. Right now we are looking for a possible replacement team, hoping to have one that will compete against Washington state“.

The director of sports and director of operations of MiamiJennifer Strawley said the number of cases of COVID-19 that affect the team roster made it impossible to play because the Hurricanes they don’t have enough players to compete safely. In the past week, Miami delayed his departure for the game until the day before the game in an effort to be able to play.

“We are very disappointed that our football team will not be able to participate in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl 2021, “Strawley said in a statement.” This team worked hard all season to earn an invite to a bowl and my heart goes out to our student-athletes, especially the seniors. I also want to thank Acting Head Coach Jess Simpson and our football coaching staff for all of their efforts in preparation for this bowl.

“We regret the impact this has on the program of Washington state and his experience in the postseason. I want to congratulate the Sun Bowl Association for their tireless work in helping us navigate this situation over the past few days. We are grateful for your support as a partner in the Atlantic Coast Conference. “

Washington state arrived in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday for the game.



The Athletic Director of Washington state, Pat Chun, said in a statement that the school was working with the Pac-12 and the Sun bowl to find a replacement rival. The head coach of the Cougars, Jake Dickert, wrote on his Twitter account that his team is “willing to play against any opponent” and “just wants one more chance to finish this season in 2021.”

Miami it is the third ACC team not able to play its bowl, joining Boston College (Military Bowl) and Virginia (Fenway Bowl) who made their announcement Sunday.