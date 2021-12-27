Miguel Borja: video, return to Junior; reveal purchase figure – Colombian Soccer – Sports

Junior from Barranquilla repatriated the scorer Miguel Angel Borja, World Cup with Colombia in Russia 2018 and who played with the Porto Alegre Guild this year, with a view to the 2022 competitions, including the South American Cup.

“The scorer @ MiguelABorja9 puts on the ‘Rojiblanca’ again. Ideal gift for the Junioristas in the middle of Christmas! THE GOALER IS BACK!”, Wrote the group “Tiburón” in a message posted on their Twitter account. In the same account, the club published on Christmas night a video of Borja wearing the red-and-white shirt and inviting fans to purchase the season ticket for the stadium during the 2022 season.

“The effort has been made in part and in part, the board did their job and we can only support the team,” he said. Before the formalization of the hiring of the forward, the former mayor of Barranquilla Alejandro Char, a member of the family that owns the club, published on his social networks the photograph of Borja getting off a plane at the Barranquilla airport and announcing his arrival to reinforce the team.

Speaking to the media while Borja was undergoing medical examinations at the Club’s headquarters, Char said that the striker arrived in Barranquilla thanks to a purchase agreement that exceeds three million dollars.

“Bringing Miguelón to us is a very important victory because it is already the purchase of the player. He will have a 36-month contract, that is, three years. It is a total purchase, 100 percent, between 3 and 3.5 million dollars “, said at the time the man who revealed the signing, the former mayor of Barranquilla and current presidential candidate, Alejandro Char.

The scorer, with a long career as a professional with 142 club goals and ten wearing the Colombian shirt, has played for Deportivo Cali, Cúcuta, Cortuluá, La Equidad, Santa Fe, Nacional and Junior, as well as at Livorno in Italy. , Olimpo from Argentina and the Brazilians Palmeiras and Gremio.

During his first stage at Junior in 2020 and 2021, Borja, who has publicly manifested himself as his fan, played 59 games scoring 35 goals. In addition to the gunner, so far Junior has hired forward Fernando Uribe and midfielder Daniel Giraldo from Millonarios for the 2022 season, after making the Argentine Juan Cruz Real official as coach to replace Colombian Arturo Reyes.

🔜9️⃣⚽️A greeting and special invitation for all the ‘Sharks’! We have all made a great effort, it is time to subscribe and accompany the team in 2022.#ComeJunior🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/mG2iug0qGq – Club Junior FC (@JuniorClubSA) December 25, 2021

EFE