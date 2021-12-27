Military veterans can now use the Excelsior Pass app to check their vaccination status in NY – Telemundo New York (47)

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the Excelsior Pass and Excelsior Pass Plus are now available to all military veterans who received their vaccinations at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital or health care facility in New York. .

The state Office of Information Technology Services, the Division of Veterans Services, the Department of Health, the Executive Chamber, and representatives of the federal government worked together to ensure that nearly 117,000 military veterans can display their safe proof of vaccination at the Excelsior Pass platform.

Before this change took place, the US Department of Veterans Affairs shared the COVID-19 vaccination data received by US military veterans who live, work, and get vaccinated in New York directly. with the federal government. Therefore, these vaccination data were outside the jurisdiction of the State and could not be included in the State’s vaccination databases.

This fall, Governor Hochul issued an executive order that started the process to allow the federal Department of Veterans Affairs to transmit vaccination records related to COVID-19. Through this coordination, it gave VA the authority to provide this data to allow its veterans to participate in the Excelsior Pass programs. There are now more than 700,000 veterans living in New York.

Earlier this month, Governor Hochul announced that masks must be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccination requirement. Businesses and venues that implement a proof of vaccination requirement must ensure that anyone 12 years and older is fully vaccinated before entering the interior, and the Excelsior Pass app helps with the process.

The app, available in more than ten languages, is the first tool created to validate vaccination passes issued in other US states as well as seven Canadian provinces and territories, according to federal and state COVID-19 guidance.

People can learn more about Excelsior Pass and Excelsior Pass Plus here. People who meet the criteria can retrieve their pass here. Businesses and venues can learn more about the Excelsior Pass Scanner app, free for any business nationwide and available in more than ten languages, and the New York State Trusted Issuers framework here.

“As we fight the winter surge, it is more important than ever that New Yorkers get vaccinated and have access to the Excelsior Pass,” said Governor Hochul. “From healthcare to housing, New Yorkers who served our country deserve attention and respect when they return home. That is why I am proud to announce that hundreds of thousands of New York veterans will now be able to use the Excelsior Pass, so they can share proof of vaccination and be welcomed in businesses and places across the state. “