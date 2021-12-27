Minister of Health talks about plans prior to the event

Minister Daniel Rivera spoke about the protocols and planning for the evangelical concentration “The Battle of Faith”, cited for January 1 at the Olympic Stadium and in which a total of 40,000 people is estimated.

“They made the request to us and we are already reviewing the designs, plans and we will be analyzing their security plans to ensure that the health bodies carry out their operations,” he said.

Rivera mentioned that you must have an exact figure of how many people will attend, how many health centers.

Also the control of available gates of the stadium and how would be the distribution of those who attend.

He awaits the collaboration of the National Police and the staff of the Olympic Stadium for the distribution of the area and the health control.

He assured that measures will be taken to prevent the spread of the omicron variant in the country.

It is recalled that the Ministry of Public Health confirmed that in the Dominican Republic the omicron variant of the COVID–19.

The person for whom the variant was detected was from South Africa.

Rivera recommended that the population continue to strengthen the precautionary measures already known, such as hand washing, use of masks and maintaining physical distance.

He also mentioned today that people who have been vaccinated with the third booster dose against covid-19 will have a milder clinical picture compared to omicron variant.

“Those who are already vaccinated and more those who have the third dose will have a very mild clinical picture although in case it has been categorized that omicron it gives mild cases, “said Rivera.

“It has a fast contagion because its incubation is very short. After three days he immediately begins to show symptoms ”.

