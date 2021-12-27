Mirex will reimburse the money paid by relatives to bring bodies of the victims from Chiapas

The Ministry of Foreign Relations of the Dominican Republic (MIREX) reaffirmed the commitment assumed by the Dominican Government to cover the costs of transferring the remains of the victims of the tragedy in Chiapas, Mexico, including reimbursement to the families who have paid for the services. In a direct way.

The first two bodies brought to the country correspond to cousins ​​Juniel Mordán and Juan Alberto Soto, from the El Cañafistol community, in Peravia, who, according to Mrs. Angela Ortiz, told Listín Diario, they they paid 15,000 dollars for those procedures.

On Monday afternoon, Mirex explained that with the hope of expediting the repatriation processes of their loved ones, six of the 11 families of the victims accessed services offered by individuals; however, the remains would not be received until the Mexican Public Ministry concluded its respective investigative work.

The Foreign Ministry reported that so far the remains of Juniel Mordán, Juan Alberto Soto Castillo and Ángel Lisandro Lugo García have arrived in the country. While the bodies of Frantony Matos González, Rafelin Martínez Castillo and Reyni Guerrero Soto, They are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday the 28th. The rest of the fatalities would be arriving in the country next week.

For their part, the three injured compatriots remain in recovery and two others are still missing, for which he affirmed that the Vice Ministry for Consular and Migratory Affairs of this institution continues to work with the Mexican authorities to advance in the investigations of this unfortunate event and in the processes of transferring the victims.

Mirex once again expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and at the same time called on the Dominicans not to undertake these dangerous journeys promoted by networks of criminal gangs.

To have contact with relatives of the Dominicans involved in the accident, the telephone number of the MIREX National Protection Directorate is available: 809-987-7001, at extensions 7595, 7180, 7125 and 7177.0.