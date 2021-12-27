Most viewed | Jeff Bezos hired her on the spot just for her answer to these 2 questions

This article is published on Yahoo in Spanish at November 2021. We show it again to our users because it was one of the most viewed stories and commented on our site throughout 2021.

After a long selection process, Bezos himself interviewed Ann Hiatt

The meeting with the founder of Amazon consisted of only 2 questions

He convinced one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world without having experience

Hiatt learned that courage, ambition and energy are more valuable than any knowledge

Ann Hiatt, a Silicon Valley veteran, never imagined that in 2002 Jeff Bezos would risk hiring her to work directly with him at Amazon with no experience or connections.

Hiatt decided to apply to Amazon. Although she confesses that this had never been her dream, she saw that many of her parents’ friends made a lot of money as technology executives and the job offers that caught her attention were scarce, so she sent her resume without thinking much, but without much hope.

Soon enough, she was called in for a round of interviews for the junior assistant position, a complete surprise.

“I had no company connections, no computer science degrees, and absolutely no experience working for a CEO,” he told CNBC Make It.

After a long process of interviews that lasted almost all day with all the main assistants, one of them even in an office whose only light was the codes of a monitor, Hiatt returned home and for a few months did not receive any communication.

The surprise came after several months of waiting

I had already given up hope when the phone rang: “An Amazon recruiter asked me to come back for a final interview. He apologized for the long and drawn out process and promised this would be the last. What he didn’t tell me was that it would be with Bezos himself. “

Contrary to the tedious interviews above, the meeting with the Amazon founder only consisted of two questions. The young woman was sitting in the conference room with no idea that she would see Bezos when he walked in, introduced himself, and sat across from her.

The simple fact of being unexpectedly in front of one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world was already reason to be nervous, but Bezos’ first question left her “terrified.”

A pointless question?

He told her that her first question would be “a funny riddle” and as she wrote on a blackboard in the conference room he asked her to estimate the number of glass panes in the city of Seattle.

“I paused to calm myself, reminding myself to think about his motivation for asking me that question. He wants to see how my mind works, I told myself. He wants to see me break a complicated problem down into small, manageable steps. I can do that.”

With a shaking voice, he began by calculating the number of Seattleites and suggested that the estimate be based on the fact that each had at least a house, a car, an office, or a school, all with windows.

“And then we did the math. We looked at all the scenarios, clusters, anomalies, and possible ways to explain these exceptions. I felt like I talked for hours as Bezos filled the board with numbers. I’m sure it didn’t really take more than 10 minutes.”

The big relief was when Bezos rounded up the final estimate and said “That seems correct.”

The second question: What are your career goals?

Hiatt was totally honest. He confessed that he had no idea how to be an assistant, but that he knew the importance of constantly being out of his comfort zone, that Amazon had proven to be a company full of passionate and ambitious people and wanted to be just like them.

It was clear to Bezos that despite being very young, she was a candidate who would do anything to be successful and had the courage and motivation to run at her own pace and consistently level up.

The founder of Amazon hired her on the spot. At that very moment he handed him his desk, the closest to his in the entire company.

Nearly 20 years later, Ann Hiatt has served as an Executive Business Partner for Jeff Bezos, Marissa Mayer, and Eric Schmidt. He recently founded a consulting company with CEO clients around the world, where he applies the lessons of innovation, ambition, growth at scale, and forward-thinking leadership that he learned at Amazon and Google.

Over the years and his experience with Bezos, Hiatt learned that courage, ambition, and energy are more valuable than mastering a specific skill set.

“It took me years to fully understand why Bezos took a risk and gave me that great opportunity. He exclusively surrounded himself with people he had to restrain, not push forward. He created teams of people so ambitious, creative, and determined that they compensated for whatever experience he had. I learned that the key to Bezos and Amazon’s initial success was this relentless pursuit of the exceptional. “

