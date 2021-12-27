New NY Executive Order Supports Vulnerable Homeowners Amid Increase in Winter COVID Cases – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know New executive order signed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul allows local governments to waive the in-person renewal requirement to extend property tax exemptions for low-income seniors and people with disabilities.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order Sunday to help support vulnerable homeowners amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

This measure allows local governments to lift an in-person renewal requirement for property tax exemptions for low-income seniors and people with disabilities. It includes two additional actions to support public health as New York State combats the Omicron variant and the wave of cases.

Additionally, the order will allow certified clinical laboratories to use out-of-state facilities for COVID-19 testing of New Yorkers to mitigate testing capacity issues.

The order also gives the New York State Senate and Assembly the discretion to meet remotely until January 15, in accordance with legislation passed in September that currently applies to other public bodies. The law allows public bodies to meet remotely, but requires that the content of the meetings be made available to the public.

Local governments can automatically renew 2022 benefits for all owners who received the benefit in 2021 unless the locality has reason to believe that a person has changed their primary address, another owner added to the deed, transferred the property to a new owner, or deceased.

“As we fight this winter surge, we are using every tool to protect our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Governor Hochul. “The thousands of low-income seniors and people with disabilities who rely on property tax exemptions shouldn’t have to risk their health and safety to stay in their homes. With this order, I am allowing local governments to take action common sense to protect seniors from COVID-19, provide tax relief to those who need it most, and prevent vulnerable New Yorkers from losing their homes this winter. “