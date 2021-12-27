New vaccination mandate for NYC’s private sector goes into effect – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know New York City’s new private sector vaccination mandate went into effect Monday, requiring nearly 185,000 private companies to track vaccine testing for employees. In addition, all persons 12 years of age and older must show proof of complete vaccination to enter indoor public places.

The changes were intended as part of the fight against the Omicron variant that has generated record cases of COVID-19 locally and across the country. The cases are milder than those linked to delta.

Still, the sheer volume of infections is decimating staff resources across industries and creating a growing demand for testing. Seven new city-run test sites open Monday and new statewide ones are planned.

All private employers in New York City are subject to the Mayor’s vaccination mandate effective Monday, which means they must require evidence of COVID-19 inoculation from all workers and have documentation ready for inspection by the city. It is the first vaccine requirement of its kind in the nation for the private sector workforce.

At the same time, anyone 12 years and older must now show proof of complete vaccination to enter indoor public places in the Big Apple, such as restaurants, cinemas, gyms, theaters or stadiums. Children ages 5 to 11 only need to show proof of a dose of the vaccine as part of an addendum to the mandate the city implemented earlier this month.

Intensified COVID-19 measures go into effect as New York City and State are immersed in an unprecedented wave of Omicron variant virus infections breaking single-day pandemic case records almost daily. .

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio first announced the imminent term expansion on December 6, four days after the state reported its first Ómicron case, but long before the variant began to roll. generate tens of thousands of new cases every day locally.

Amid a controversial reaction to the mandate, the Democrat said the move was a necessary preemptive strike against Omicron’s triple threat, as evidenced in other parts of the world, during the winter season that moves more people indoors and traveling. .

Compound risks have matured into an increasingly jarring reality in the past two weeks, and virus rates are expected to continue to rise for at least another few weeks, warned local and national health leaders, including Dr. Anthony. Fauci.

Right now, the five-county rolling daily average is up nearly 140% from the prior four-week averages. Hospitalizations increased by 20% according to the same parameters, although they are still manageable from the patient’s perspective.

The main concern, officials say, is that the rapid spread of Omicron could decimate the resources of healthcare personnel. Even if symptoms are mild, infections put employees out of commission – a challenge airlines have experienced with particular severity in recent days. The MTA has also been paralyzed.

As a result, the federal government has lowered its isolation window for healthcare personnel to seven days. In New York, which set a new record for pandemic cases of nearly 50,000 daily infections on Christmas Eve, Gov. Kathy Hochul cut the quarantine period even further, to five days, for essential workers.

While the Democrat has had her own long-standing vaccination mandates, none compares in scope to the city’s new private sector vaccination mandate. Approximately 185,000 companies are affected by it.

They should keep records of each worker’s vaccine test and ensure the dates of the second scheduled dose for those who have only received one dose thus far.

Like previous mandates, employees who have requested an exemption can remain on the job while their claims are processed. However, they would have had to submit those reasonable accommodation requests before Monday.

Failure to comply with the mandate leads to fines of up to $ 1,000 per violation and escalating penalties thereafter if violations persist. However, the city’s goal is to educate and work with businesses to help them comply with the order. See the most frequently asked questions and answers about the mandate here.

It’s unclear if Mayor-elect Eric Adams will continue the terms in his current form when he takes office on Saturday. He has been asked repeatedly, especially amid backlash from the restaurant and other industries, and repeatedly said he would weigh the situation and options with his management when he is in office.

Ultimately, officials say the vaccines will quell the increases in hospitalizations and deaths associated with the Omicron wave, and those metrics are of much greater concern to them than infections alone. That is why they urge calm at this time, and promote vaccines and booster doses against COVID for those who must receive them.

At this point, the city does not require testing for a booster dose, but de Blasio has suggested that it could be on the table at some point if the situation warrants it. The data shows that booster doses multiply protection against the Omicron variant especially.

With groundbreaking infections devastating everything from Broadway to restaurants, healthcare and other core industries, along with the city’s plans for a New Year’s Eve “in full force” in Times Square, onboarding could come sooner rather than later.

Those game-changing infections, along with the volume of others, have sparked a resurgence in demand for COVID-19 testing that has created lines and supply problems not seen long before in the pandemic.

Seven city-run test sites open Monday to help adjust to the accident. Additionally, Hochul announced two new walk-in PCR test sites at the Times Square-42nd St subway station from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and at Grand Central Terminal starting at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 pm

The sites will be open seven days a week, but will be closed on New Years Day. The governor also said another 13 state-run sites will launch Wednesday, including several in parts of the city with high infection rates. Appointments open for scheduling on Monday. See the full list of those new locations here.

For information on testing and vaccination centers visit our Resource Guide here.

“We are working to make the tests as widely available and accessible to New Yorkers,” Hochul said in a statement. “These new walk-in testing opportunities at our MTA subway stations will provide greater access to testing and support our efforts to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe during this winter surge.”