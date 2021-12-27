New York Burger Joint Acknowledges It Will Stop Selling French Fries Due To Shortage

French fries run the risk of becoming the latest victim in a food supply chain.

The message posted on Instagram Tuesday night by JG Melon, a New York burger joint, surely surprised its fans.

“The rumors are true,” the nearly 50-year-old restaurant said in a statement to the JG Melon Community. “Due to a supply chain issue, we are temporarily not serving our legendary fries.“.

French fries, arguably the most essential menu item for a burger restaurant outside of beef, risk becoming the latest victim in a food supply chain tense that has already led to a shortage of cream cheese, chicken tenders, and takeout packages. JG Melon owner Jaine O’Neill told Bloomberg the restaurant was shocked when its longtime supplier of potatoes, Lamb Weston, discontinued the firm’s product.

Within hours of posting on Instagram, Offers began pouring in from followers hoping to help find alternative sources. “In the meantime, we are testing different types of fries,” he said.

Lamb Weston did not respond to requests for comment.

Local affairs

So far, the fry problems seem limited. McDonald’s has temporarily restricted sales in Japan due to the challenges it faces importing potatoes from North America. Shake Shack has heard rumors of a shortage, but has not been affected.

“We have worked very hard in our supply chains to create redundancy and we are constantly reviewing all angles to prepare in advance,” Jay Livingston, Shake Shack’s chief marketing officer, told Bloomberg. The fast casual chain is giving away free fries at JFK airport this week to airline passengers whose Christmas trips have been delayed or canceled.

“We source our fries from various suppliers in the United States and we have enough inventory to get us through the holidays,” he said. “But because everything we do is new, I can’t speak to what could happen in a few weeks.”







