New York grants immigration pardon to seven Dominicans

The governor from New York Kathy hochul on December 24 granted the pardon to 10 immigrants, seven of them dominicans, freeing them from being deported to the Dominican Republic, and stay with their families in the US.

Hochul noted that the individuals selected for clemency demonstrated their commitment to improving themselves and their communities, and were carefully selected after a thorough review process.

Some of the crimes for which they were convicted and for which they have been prosecuted are: robbery, possession of weapons and illicit substances, and other types of second and third degree crimes. However, the governor has ensured that each of them have struggled for years to reform.

The dominicans forgiven are not in condition undocumented, but due to the fact of not having American citizenship, the crimes committed condemn them to deportation.

“No one should be defined for their worst mistake, and these people have worked tirelessly to atone for theirs,” said Hochul.

In the case of dominicans, one of them received the news as a real Christmas present. Is about Orlando Fernandez Taveras, the only one of the forgiven that he is not currently in the US, but that he will soon be able to return.

Fernandez was deported to Dominican Republic in 2014, and since then his wife and daughter also moved with him to the country.

The Dominican came to the city of New York When he was barely a year old, however, since his return to the land where he was born, he has been concerned with making amends for his mistakes and serving society.

The deportation from Orlando was triggered by two misdemeanors in 2006 for a petty theft involving a battery pack and a pack of razors, and since 2009, when he was sent to a prison in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE), has been fighting to stop his deportation.

The governor it also announced a review of the leniency process to increase transparency and improve the review process.

First, Hochul committed to dedicating additional staff resources to reviewing applications in order to be able to grant clemency on an ongoing basis throughout the year, rather than just one time. The additional resources will help ensure that this ongoing process can occur in a meaningful way and that each application can receive the full and timely attention it deserves.

The names of the dominicans forgiven They are: Ana Sánchez Ventura, 64 years old, Juan Viñas of 56, Faustino Reyes of 60, Francisco Vargas of 53, Orlando Fernandez Taveras of 46, Hanley gomez of 41, and Juan Suazo of 54.

The governor also commuted the 100-year prison sentence of the immigrant of jamaican origin Roger cole 55 years.