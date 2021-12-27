Nicky Jam gave a luxurious Christmas gift to his Venezuelan girlfriend

The singer Nicky jam He enjoys the honeys of love with his girlfriend, the Venezuelan model Aleska Génesis. The couple shares in their social networks the different moments they live in their romantic relationship.

The most recent thing that was seen of these couple was the gift that the artist decided to give his love. The gift was a pink Lamborghini.

In his stories on Instagram, the ‘Mischief’ interpreter published a short video where his partner was seen walking towards the extravagant vehicle in a very emotional way.

On the audiovisual, Nicky Jam simply wrote the phrase “Merry Christmas” (Merry Christmas, in Spanish).

In social networks, many wanted a boyfriend like the artist, to receive this type of gifts. “Right now I would like to be Nicky Jam’s girlfriend … what a car he gave her for Christmas and it’s pink”wrote one user.

Aleska Génesis, for her part, uploaded some photos with her new vehicle on her Instagram account, where she has more than 900,000 followers.

The publication was accompanied by the following message: “Thank you baby for making me feel like a Barbie. Nicky Jam, I love you very much ”.

In the comments of the photo, some celebrated how romantic the Puerto Rican is, while others criticized him because they considered that he was not original. “Nicky Jam so many incredible customizations that can be done to a Lambo and you go and have it painted pink?”, was one of the criticisms that was seen.

Other users indicated: “What level. Congratulations, many more details to make you happy. “

This new courtship of the reggaeton emerged after a seven-month break with the American model Cydney Moreau. The artist had asked her to marry him, but in the end it did not materialize.

The first test that confirmed the relationship was one published by Aleska Genesis. The image showed the couple embracing on a balcony with a spectacular background of the city of Miami.

Who is Nicky Jam’s new girlfriend?

Venezuelan model Aleska Génesis was born on August 4, 1991 in Barquisimeto, Lara state, in Venezuela.

For years she has been linked to the world of fashion, through catwalks on different catwalks around the world, such as Miami Swim Week 2021. She has also participated in beauty contests and video clips of urban singers such as “Los Dioses »By Anuel AA and Ozuna.