Nicolás Castillo asked his girlfriend to marry him and will be a father again

Waiting for their incorporation to the Necaxa, Nicolas Castillo lived a very special Christmas, since He proposed to his girlfriend, Kristin Totaro, in addition to announcing that the product of that relationship expect a child.

The forward, who is looking for a new opportunity in Mexican soccer with the Rayos, a club with which he has trained the last days, surprised his followers on Instagram by showing photos where he is seen kneeling in front of his girlfriend, in addition to a positive pregnancy test.

“Our Christmas came with an incredible surprise. From the first moment we met, I knew that you would be the woman I wanted to be with for the rest of my life (like the song). I love you for being exactly who you are, my beautiful gringa“wrote the gunner in the publication, who will have his second child after Agustín.

Wait another Christmas wish

Although he has worked together with the group led by Pablo Guede, the Rays have not made the incorporation official, since Castillo has not found optimal performance after his return to activity and after suffering a thrombosis that put his life at risk.

The last semester of 2021 it happened in the Juventude of Brazil, although he did not manage to reach a level that gave him hope, a situation that does not bother Guede, who is open to give it a new try, waiting for it to reach at least 80 percent of its capacity.

“If Nicolás Castillo were in his splendor, We could not sign it because we could not have the money to pay it. If we are all capable of reaching 80% of what it really is, I think it will reach us a lot and I think he is a decisive player because he has already shown it, “the strategist commented to ESPN.