NY hospitalizations top 5,500 for the first time since February amid spike in COVID testing

What you should know COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York have now soared to late-February highs, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday. Daily positive cases were down, but that’s likely due to reduced testing over the holiday weekend.

The demand for evidence has become so intense, especially in New York City, that crowds of people rush past each other to try to get kits free homemade. More state and city run sites launch this week.

The Omicron variant is linked to milder COVID-19 cases, which officials say are reason enough to avoid panic. Still, rising infections are decimating the workforce in every industry in New York and across the country.

COVID hospitalizations in upstate New York skyrocketed over the Christmas holidays and surpassed 5,500 for the first time since late February, Governor Hochul said Monday. And while daily cases were considerably lower than the record highs of the past week and a half, a more accurate figure is expected in one day.

As of Monday, hospitalizations statewide stood at 5,526, the highest total since Feb. 23 and an increase of nearly 190% since Nov. 1. That’s still well below the 7,000 New Yorkers who were hospitalized with COVID around this time last year, and the high volume of Omicron infections will likely translate to some more severe cases by default, especially among the unvaccinated, Hochul said.

Daily positive cases in New York surpassed 26,000 a day ago, Hochul said Monday, though he essentially dismissed that number as grossly underestimated due to reduced testing over the weekend. She expects the daily count to rise to 20,000 or more by the time Tuesday’s data comes in, and says it’s no surprise.

While the actual number of New Yorkers who have tested positive for COVID on any given day is unclear due to the increase in home testing, Omicron has clearly established itself as the most infectious variant to date. The demand for evidence has become so intense that people are literally climbing on each other, hands outstretched, in an attempt to get kits free homemade.

New York, like many states, has had hourly lines for COVID-19 testing amid growing national demand. Hochul said the state sent 600,000 tests to New York City late last week and is working to bring in more direct resources. She said Monday that the state had asked for 37 million kits test and was waiting for delivery.

Five more test sites will open this week, one in each county. The State has also launched 37 new pop-ups and plans 17 more in New York City. Another 13 test sites launch across the state on Wednesday. Appointments opened for early scheduling on Monday, although most of the slots for this week seemed sold out at 10:00 a.m.

President Joe Biden promised that federal mega-sites will soon open across the United States, including in the New York area, which has been hit hard, though it is unclear exactly when they will open. It is also unclear where they will be located.

Meanwhile, millions are preparing to travel home after the Christmas holidays are over, although cancellations during the busiest travel season are sure to complicate matters. Many major airlines have confirmed an increase in calls for COVID illness in recent days, forcing more than 1,000 flights to be canceled over the holiday weekend. New York area airports have suffered hundreds of cancellations and delays.

In response to the rapidly changing terrain and current dominant variant, Hochul on Friday announced modifications to New York’s COVID return-to-work policies for essential workers by shortening the required isolation period to five days.

That shortened window applies to essential workers who are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, as well as fully vaccinated workers who had mild symptoms that resolved and were fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, Hochul said. They should also wear masks when returning. No need to test.

See here the state’s complete and up-to-date back-to-work guide for essential personnel, as well as who is defined as essential personnel.

The adjustment incorporates the latest CDC guidance, which shortened its recommended isolation window for healthcare workers a day ago, and milder infections with Omicron, which are eliminating large amounts of the workforce just because of high positivity rates. . Many of these positive workers show no or mild symptoms and do not need medical treatment to recover.

Hospital managers, including the director of the largest public health care system in the US, Dr. Mitchell Katz of NYC Health + Hospitals, say they are wary of staffing shortages for similar reasons, and much more than What worries them is an influx of seriously ill people with Omicron. That is what Hochul is trying to adapt to.

“Positive cases do not necessarily mean that he is too ill and needs hospitalization. We just have to re-administer,” Hochul said recently. “This is not delta. This is not the first variant. This is Ómicron that so far, and again I have to qualify this, so far, it has shown as we have observed around the world and in other places where it struck first, that it is not so severe in its impact. “

Still, hospitalizations, especially among the unvaccinated, continue to rise, Hochul said, and his main concern is having enough hospital staff to treat them.

The latest highest level in daily deaths in the state is about 70, Hochul added 60 more to Monday’s continuing number, and while some of the rising hospitalizations could increase the death count, daily death rates thankfully remain below the devastating highs of the early pandemic, when 800 New Yorkers died every 24 hours.

Both of these metrics need to be closely monitored, Hochul said.