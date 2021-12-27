Omar Linares fulfilled Enrique Molina’s son’s dream – SwingCompleto

By SwingCompleto / contacs@swingcompleto.com

Omar linares He is considered by many to be the best Cuban player of the last 60 years, although that is an extensive debate. What there is a lot of consensus on is having him as the best historical player in the National Series. This time, the Pinar del Río is in the news for his great action outside the baseball fields.

Linares made a gift to the musician Pavel Molina, son of the recently deceased Cuban actor Enrique Molina. The player took some photos showing a Team Cuba shirt signed with a special dedication to Pável. He uploaded them on his Facebook profile accompanied by a very heartfelt text about Linares and his father.

“A few months ago my father went to Omar Linares’s house to give me this gift for my birthday. They tell me that Omar Linares was not there that day, because he was in Japan. “

“Today I wake up and I find these photos that have been sent to me from Cuba. With my father now deceased, but with his dream fulfilled by this gift. Always thanks to Omar Linares for not failing my father and thanks to my eternal angel Enrique Molina for such a beautiful gift. The greatest of all my gifts from all my birthdays. “

Thus, Omar Linares fulfilled Enrique Molina’s wish in life, the signed shirt for his son.