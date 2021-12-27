One deceased and 26 injured in an accident on the Third Front (+ Video) ›Cuba› Granma

THIRD FRONT, Santiago de Cuba.-One deceased and 26 injured is the balance of a traffic accident that occurred after 10:30 in the morning of this Sunday 26, when leaving the road, and after about seven meters of travel, overturning on a slope a bus belonging to the RETOMED Medical Equipment Factory, which was heading from the city of Santiago de Cuba to this mountainous municipality.

Authorities of the National Revolutionary Police in the Third Front confirmed to Granma that in the event, which occurred in the place known as Cruce Prieto (just six kilometers from this municipal seat on the road that connects it with Contramaestre), 33-year-old Victor Luis López Revilla, who was driving the vehicle, lost his life .

After receiving first aid at the local polyclinic, the injured were transferred to the Orlando Pantoja Hospital, in the municipality of Contramaestre, where at the end of this information, Marlenis Guerra García, 56, was undergoing surgery, and after being operated, she was waiting for the transfer. towards the city of Santiago de Cuba the injured Jesús Hernández Martínez (56).

In the report of the Health institution itself, it was learned that Luisa Chacón Ávila (58) reported serious, and the minors Hansel Ross Ortega (11) and Magali Batista Castro (16) were previously sent to the provincial capital. Of the rest of those treated, seven remain hospitalized for observation, and others in different services without endangering their lives.

Party and Government authorities in the province and municipality appeared at the scene of the event to inquire and facilitate the quickest attention to the injured, while experts from the PNR continue to investigate the causes of the unfortunate accident.