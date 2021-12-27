one of the most beautiful OnePlus falls in price

The OnePlus smartphone is still a very good buy, more at this price.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is at your fingertips for 299 euros thanks to one of the Amazon offers. The Chinese smartphone arrives with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, enough space for your tranquility.

If you are looking a complete smartphone with 5G for less than 300 euros, is a purchase that you must take into account. In the official OnePlus store you can find by 329 euros, you take it with not inconsiderable discount of 30 euros.

Buy the OnePlus Nord CE 5G at the best price

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.43 “Full HD + 90 Hz AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 30W

NFC and 5G

The OnePlus terminal incorporates a 6.43-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. We talk about a panel that moves very smoothly, its high refresh rate translates into a fast and pleasant experience.

Under its chassis is one of the processors manufactured by the North American Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 750 5G. You can enjoy good performance and make the leap to new connectivity. As we have pointed out, in this offer it comes together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The OnePlus mobile incorporates 3 sensors on its rear: we met with a 64 megapixel main camera, a wide angle 8 megapixel and a sensor for the black and white with 2 megapixels. In the little hole on its front, a 16 megapixel camera for your selfies.

Its battery, on the other hand, reaches 4,500 mAh along with a fast charge of 30W. OnePlus’ Warp Charge 30T technology is one of the fastest, you will only have to wait a few minutes to recover hours of use. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC connectivity.

You have the opportunity to take one of the most beautiful and balanced OnePlus of the year. We are talking about a 5G mobile, so you can enjoy the maximum connection speed. You will receive at home a complete smartphone with differential features for less than 300 euros, it sounds pretty good.

