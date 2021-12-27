OPPO’s new cheap mobile has a Snapdragon processor and a huge battery

OPPO has launched the A11s, its new cheap smartphone with great battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor.

The Chinese giant OPPO has launched today in its country of origin a new model aimed at the entry-level segment. Its about OPPO A11s, one of the company’s cheapest mobiles, priced at just 130 euros to change.

But, despite its price, the OPPO A11s equips some interesting features such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a great battery or display with high refresh rate.

OPPO A11s, all the information

The OPPO A11s is a smartphone aimed at the entry range. Count with one plastic body with a capacitive fingerprint reader on the back, located just below the triple camera, led by a 13 megapixel main sensor accompanied by a 2 megapixel secondary macro camera, and a depth sensor of the same resolution.

Its front is occupied by a 6.5 inch LCD screen with a hole in the upper left corner, which houses the 8 megapixel selfie camera. It is a panel with HD + resolution and 90 hertz refresh rate.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 is the processor that brings life to the A11s, accompanied by 4 or 8 GB of RAM, 64 or 128 GB of storage and a large 5,000 mAh capacity battery, associated with a fast charging system capable of supporting a power of up to 18W.

All of this is backed by ColorOS 7.2, version based on Android 10.

Its price is 132 euros to change –999 ​​yuan – for the model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. To opt for the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, you will have to pay about 166 euros to change. It is already on sale in the official online store of the brand.

For now, it is not clear if this model will land in the rest of the regions outside of China. If so, we might expect a slightly higher price the one you have in the brand’s country of origin.

