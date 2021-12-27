Özge Özpirinçci: why the actress from Love at Second Sight keeps her daughter’s umbilical cord blood | Turkish soap operas | FAME

What happened with Özge Özpirinçci? The actress “Woman” (“Kadin”) and “Love at Second Sight” (“Ask Yeniden” has decided to conserve the umbilical cord blood of her daughter Mercan, the first she has had with fellow actor Burak Yamantürk. Turkish soap operas surprised by the aforementioned action, which he shared with his followers through his social networks.This has generated many questions from fans of his work on television.

Özpirinçci and Yamantürk They had a relationship of more than seven years and, although at the beginning it was not in their plans to marriage, they decided to join religiously after learning that they were going to become parents for the first time.

Therefore, the couple had their wedding on September 22 with a select group of family and friends, with all the protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic. Then her baby was born on December 1, without a hitch.

For this new stage in her life, the interpreter announced her temporary retirement from the television projects. In several interviews, she stated that she will stay away from the screens for about two years. But another announcement was the one that surprised his fans and is related to umbilical cord blood from your daughter.

Özge Özpirinçci in a photograph for his social networks. (Photo: Özge Özpirinçci / Instagram)

WHY DOES ÖZGE ÖZPIRINÇCI KEEP THE BLOOD FROM YOUR BABY’S UMBILICAL CORD?

Turkish actress Özge ÖzpirinçciThrough a story on Instagram, she told her followers that, together with her husband Burak Yamantürk, decided to store umbilical cord blood of your baby Mercan to benefit her later.

“We have decided to preserve Mercan’s umbilical cord blood for its future”, wrote the protagonist of “Woman” Y “Love at second sight”In his official account of the aforementioned social network. The girl was born with 50 centimeters and 3.15 kilos.

Many followers have wondered what is umbilical cord blood for. According to various studies, it can be used in different treatments of different diseases, such as Cancer, anemia and genetic disorders, because it contains stem cells.

The story of Özge Özpirinçci on his official Instagram account. (Photo: Özge Özpirinçci / Instagram)

WHAT WAS THE BIRTH OF ÖZGE ÖZPIRINÇCI’S DAUGHTER?

Özge Özpirinçci gave her daughter by cesarean section and she is in perfect health. The representative of the actress indicated that the birth of the baby was a success and both are well: “The health of the mother and the baby is very good”, reads the document. The little girl has measured 50 centimeters and has weighed 3,149 kilos.

WHY DID ÖZGE ÖZPIRINCCI NOT WANT HIS DAUGHTER TO BE OF THE SCORPIO SIGN?

The popular Turkish actress, star of “Woman” Y “Love at second sight“(” Aşk Yeniden “), at the time, confessed to Hürryet magazine that they had to talk a lot with her husband, Burak yamanturk, to agree on the name of his firstborn.

Now, a few weeks after becoming a mother, the remembered Bahar continues to surprise her thousands of fans and followers because she has expressed a very curious fact regarding her daughter’s date of birth and the signs of the zodiac.

What is it about? The actress Özge Özpirinçci She was invited to the YouTube channel of Aslıhan Doğan Turan where she indicated that together with her friend Berrak Tüzünataç they prayed that their daughter is not of the sign of scorpio.

“We join hands and pray with Berrak Tüzünataç that there is no sign of ‘Scorpio’. I love the Scorpio woman; however, a sign that can do itself great harm. There are many dark places. I want spring“Said the actress.

Özge Özpirinçci when she was pregnant. (Photo: Mert Vidinli / Instagram)

WHAT WAS ÖZGE ÖZPIRINÇCI’S WEDDING LIKE?

The news of the wedding between Özge Özpirinçci and Burak Yamantürk , who have a relationship of seven years, met thanks to the publication of a photograph of the actress’s friend, Tanem sivar. She uploaded a snapshot on her account at Instagram, which confirmed the rumors of a wedding between the television stars.

Sivar was the witness to the marriage for being the closest person that the Bahar of “Kadin” has in his friendly environment. She, in her publication, told him that she loved her and congratulated her on the step she was taking to start her family with her partner and her daughter who is on the way.

In this way, it was learned that the married couple had decided to say yes at the altar before the arrival of their baby. From the images and information on Turkish portals, it was learned that the wedding would have been with no more than 20 people and following all the cares for him coronavirus.

WHO IS ÖZGE ÖZPIRINÇCI?

The actress Özge Özpirinçci was born on April 1, 1986 in the city of Istanbul (Turkey). Currently, the Turkish actress is 35 years old.

She decided to study business administration and in 2008 when she began receiving auditions for commercials and ended up being chosen as the face for a brand of brownies. The world of advertising helped her to become known in her country.

After that, she would be inclined to enter the world of acting, so she traveled to New York determined that her destiny was to act. It was between 2007 and 200 when he made his first television appearance with “Cesaretin Var Mı Aşka” (“Do you have the courage to love?” In Spanish).