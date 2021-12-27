Pedro Pierluisi establishes guidelines and terms for the granting of executive clemency

The governor Pedro Pierluisi gave way to the first comprehensive regulation to process pardons and executive clemency, by signing a new decree that, among other things, places the evaluation of these petitions in the hands of an advisory committee with the intention of providing greater uniformity and impartiality to the process .

Executive Order 2021-83, however, establishes that the new regulations will not limit the discretion that the governor has to grant executive clemency.

“It is necessary to issue an executive order that sets out – for the first time in Puerto Rico – the outlines on the granting of executive clemency”, indicates the document to which you had access The new day.

The regulations adopted by Pierluisi repealed a 1988 order that only addressed the issue of revocations of conditional pardons. By constitutional provision, the first executive is the only one who has the ability to grant clemency through a series of mechanisms.

“Establishing guidelines will have the effect of covering the process of evaluation and granting of executive clemency of uniformity, security, impartiality and transparency. With the implemented measures, rigorous analysis of executive clemency requests is provided and there is greater certainty that each of the cases before my consideration will be evaluated using the analysis that considers all the elements, as well as all the necessary data to make an informed and appropriate determination “Pierluisi said in writing.

The rule of law is not abundant on this issue, which is included in the organic laws of the Department of Justice and the Board of Parole (JLBP), in the Penal Code and the Political Code. “There is a lack of knowledge of the applicable public policy or philosophy, and there are no general norms or substantive and procedural guidelines, which contrasts with the procedures established in other jurisdictions of U.S“, underlines the document.

OE-2021-83 creates an advisory committee attached to the Governor’s Office that will oversee the evaluation of clemency petitions as of February 21, 2022, when the new working group would take office.

Until that date, the petitions already presented will be processed in two ways. Regarding those presented before January 2, which means that the JLBP has already submitted a report to La Fortaleza, the new committee will have two years to present a recommendation to Pierluisi.

Regarding the petitions presented between January 2 of this year and February 21, 2022, the JLBP will prepare the report and deliver it to La Fortaleza, and then the new committee will issue its recommendation to the governor.

As of February 22, it will be the advisory committee – and not the JLBP – that will directly receive the requests. Each request will be published on the La Fortaleza website and sent within 15 working days to the Community Program of the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation for a socio-criminal analysis and the preparation of a report that must include the position of the victims, Justice, the Police and the judge who attended the case.

The term to render the final report to the committee will be 180 days -although extendable- from the date the referral was received.

A negative recommendation of the JLBP must be supported and notified to the petitioner, and a negative determination of the governor when evaluating a positive report of the Board will also have to be notified to the applicant, but it is not provided that it be supported.

If an executive clemency is denied by the governor, the person must wait two years after it was denied to be able to request it again.

New general guidelines

OE-2021-83 establishes as public policy that executive clemency will be an act of compassion “focused on promoting the rehabilitation of petitioners”, and provides that the mechanism may be used in an “act of justice”, understanding the need to rectify a penalty that may be interpreted as unfair, when there is doubt about the innocence of the person or when it is questioned whether the penalty is proportional to the act awarded.

The new order also lists general criteria to be evaluated, such as the petitioner’s conduct and character, accepting responsibility and showing remorse, the potential threat to public safety, and the potential impact on victims. Factors such as intellectual capacity, skills, regret, impulsivity, if you grew up in an environment of child or family abuse, if you have been diagnosed with learning problems, if you have low schooling or psychosexual problems will be taken into account.

It warns that the absence of expressions of remorse should not exclude the petitioner, so other statements made should be judged in context.

“People who request clemency based on allegations of innocence or judicial error will have a substantial burden of persuasion”, highlights the order.

Also, the position of the prosecution will be taken into account, as well as the age and level of maturity that the applicant had when committing the crime. In addition, it will be considered if the crime was through a negligent and isolated act, if it was an act of rapture, its degree of participation, the level of planning or if it was with intention.

“The fact that criminal acts occurred during their minority may be an important factor for the granting of clemency”The decree highlights, when referring to an issue to which experts in human conduct and lawyers have made particular reference.

Recent case law of the United States Supreme Court has established that minors should be subject to lesser responsibility for their recklessness in making decisions or their inability to assess consequences.

Likewise, the petitioner for clemency must undergo a medical evaluation, it will be examined whether he took advantage of rehabilitation programs in jail or treatment programs for the abuse of controlled substances.

The executive order provides that the petitioner will have to show that he is reformed and that he lives as a “respectful citizen,” although the document also states that “good behavior” is not enough to receive clemency and that he must show that the leniency he requests It will not only benefit him or her, but the community, “to such an extent that it will result in a contribution to society, not only for personal benefit or comfort.”

The document includes a series of guiding questions to be answered by the evaluation committee aimed at examining whether the petitioner is rehabilitated, whether the action taken will benefit the community, whether clemency is consistent with public safety, and whether it would be an injustice to maintain the the person “with the consequences” of the criminal act.

“In cases where innocence is alleged, each petitioner must – exceptionally – prove reliably that he is innocent and that he has exhausted all available judicial procedures”, read the document.

Regarding commutations and condonations, the person must have served 30% of the sentence or three calendar years of the sentence, whichever is greater, although it is also provided that this principle does not have to be observed by the governor, since either for just cause or at his discretion as chief executive.