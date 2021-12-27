Police detain an armed intruder who prowled outside Isabel II’s castle

British police detained a man accused of infiltrating the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Elizabeth II spent Christmas, and media reported Sunday that the suspect was carrying a crossbow.

Police intervened at 08:30 GMT on Saturday, after one of the alarms went off.

A 19-year-old man was “arrested for being the suspect of having entered a protected space and in possession of a weapon,” police said in a statement on Saturday night.

“We can confirm that security procedures were activated shortly after the man entered the field and that he did not enter any buildings,” he added.

“Members of the royal family were informed of the incident,” added law enforcement.

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, spent the Christmas holidays at Windsor Castle outside London, which is now her main residence.

In her first parties without her husband Felipe, who died in April at the age of 99, the queen received a visit on Saturday from various members of the royal family, such as her sons Carlos and Eduardo, and their spouses.

The Daily Mirror newspaper reported that the suspect was located by surveillance cameras and that he was carrying a crossbow.

“The security agents did not believe what they saw,” a security source told this tabloid. An impressive security device was deployed, according to this source, “to ensure the queen’s safety.”

For this newspaper, it is foreseeable that there will be “an important evaluation of the security processes” after the incident.

The Mail on Sunday explained that, in addition to the crossbow, the detainee used a ladder made of ropes to climb the metal barriers of the residence.

In addition, he indicated that although crossbows are considered lethal weapons in the UK, you do not need a license or registration.

In her Christmas message, which this year had a very personal tone, Elizabeth II paid tribute to her late husband, Prince Felipe, and stated that she missed him.

After spending a night in the hospital in October for reasons that were not disclosed, the queen cut her commitments.