Program for emotional well-being in psoriasis

Psoriasis action, member of We are patients, and the pharmaceutical company Almirall have launched the digital platform Clear to help psoriasis patients and psoriasic arthritis to improve your mental health and his emotional well-being through a positive, dynamic and fun experience.

As Almirall reports, “mental health is a key aspect in the approach of the patient with psoriasis, so ‘Claro’ supposes a great help for doctors and patients. Thanks to this program, patients will learn habits to better manage the stress negative thoughts and achieve concrete goals through a experience enriching and interactive, adapted to your needs ”.

Positive psychology

The ‘Claro’ program, developed by leading scientists and experts from different research about positive psychology, cognitive behavioral therapy and full attention, is structured in seven sections with interactive games, activities, guided meditations and tools to create community and achieve specific goals focused on improving the emotional well-being of patients.

Specifically, the sections contemplated in the program are: ‘End your negative thoughts’,’Chronic disease, happy life ‘,’ Learn to manage stress ‘,’ Overcome your insecurities and win trust‘, ‘The relationship problems they end here ‘,’ Beat the loneliness’, and ‘Life family without complications’.

Thus, and once registered on the platform, the user will have access to a questionnaire initial for personalize to the maximum your experience, contents informative and inspiring shown through interactive games and guided meditations, and a record of the progress achieved.

For access the platform click here.

– Today, 3 patient associations dedicated to psoriasis They are already active members of We Are Patients. And yours?