Queen Elizabeth II confesses in her Christmas message that she “misses” Prince Philip

Her “mischievous” look, her “family smile”, her “pioneering” commitment to the environment … In her traditional Christmas message this Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II confessed that she “missed” her late husband Felipe.

“Although for many it is a time of great happiness and joy, Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones. This year I particularly understand why ”, declared the sovereign in a message recorded in the Windsor castle.

Elizabeth II appeared in a red dress, sitting next to a photograph from 2007 in which she and her husband look at each other and smile, taken during their diamond wedding (60 years of marriage). She also wore the chrysanthemum-shaped sapphire brooch on her honeymoon day in 1947. The 95-year-old queen claimed to have “experienced much comfort” with the many tributes she received after the wedding. death of the Duke of Edinburgh, in April, at the age of 99.

The Queen of England, speaking fondly of the man she was married to for 73 years, paused on “her sense of duty, her intellectual curiosity and her ability to have fun in any situation.” “The mischievous and inquisitive gleam (in his eyes) was just as bright at the end as when I first saw him,” he added.

“Although I miss him and his family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas,” added the queen in front of a lighted Christmas tree, while insisting on the “happiness” of this holiday “despite the fact that we lack the familiar laughter ”.