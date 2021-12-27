Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía perform at the Virgilio Dávila residential party that was not authorized by Public Housing

After heating up social networks after opening her private Instagram account to the public, the Spanish exponent Rosalia last night surprised those attending the party of Christmas of the Virgilio Davila residential complex, in Bayamón, where her boyfriend, the Puerto Rican urban artist, also appeared Rauw Alexander.

“Bayamón”, exclaimed the interpreter while the assistants shouted euphoric. The couple then delighted those present with the theme “Me for you, you for me.”

In social networks they have published several videos that show the public while they chant the song with one voice. Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía, for their part, did not waste the moment and dogged in front of everyone.

The residential event also featured presentations by Randy Crazy Note Y Rafa Pabón.

On Christmas Eve, Rauw Alejandro presented his new single and music video “Hunter”, a “tiraera” (verbal attack through the lyrics of the songs) against his colleague and compatriot Jhay cortez.

“Hunter” is Rauw Alejandro’s response to the “tiraera” that Cortez published on December 17th, the “remix” “Sí, Pepe”, and it is being widely commented on on social networks.

“Hunter” has a duration of 4:56 minutes.

“I found out that the tour you announced is not filling,” continues on the subject Rauw, who criticizes that Cortez appeared on several covers of well-known magazines, such as Vogue and Rolling Stone, but that “where we sing, nobody knows you.”

Rosalía, for her part, has given a lot to talk about in the last hours for revealing her personal Instagram account that includes nude photos and some snapshots with Rauw Alejandro.

It did not have the approval of the authorities

The presentation of the urban artists, however, was criticized by the health sector due to the crowding of people and the lack of social distancing at a time when COVID-19 cases have rebounded on the island due to the omicron variant.

“It is painful. A call has been made to cancel massive activities and see that they celebrate an activity with the group that is the focus of infection, it is still discouraging, “said Carmen Zorrilla, from the Scientific Coalition, to the radio station NotiUno.

Likewise, the owner of the Public Housing Administration (AVP), Alejandro Salgado, published a letter on Monday showing that he did not authorize the event at the Virgilio Dávila residence on December 26.

“We have the responsibility to continue with the necessary efforts to prevent and stop the spread of covid-19 in order to safeguard the health, life and safety of all our residents of public housing,” Salgado details in the letter to reject the concert.

According to data from the Health Department, on Sunday an average of 1,840 confirmed cases, 2,608 probable cases and no deaths were reported on the island, while the positivity rate stood at 21.89%.