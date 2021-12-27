Reynoso ignored him and now he would leave Cruz Azul towards an exotic destination

Cruz Azul could lose another of its stars because of Reynoso

December 27, 2021 12:42 hs

Roberto Alvarado became another casualty for Blue Cross for him Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament; However, in the next few days you could lose another of your best elements and we are not talking about Orbelín Pineda that he will leave Celta Vigo from The Santander Leaguebut from one of his forwards.

Jonathan Rodríguez awaits a juicy offer from Saudi Arabia

The front Jonathan Rodriguez could be living his last days as a player of Blue Cross, since the attacker is not comfortable in the club because of the coach Juan Reynoso, and in the next few days he could receive a juicy offer of Saudi Arabia.

During the Opening 2021, Jonathan Rodríguez was prey to injuries and low confidence of Juan Reynoso, hence he has only scored one goal in twelve games played with The Celestial Machine, according to data from Transfermarkt.

The Uruguayan forward is not comfortable in Blue Cross and he has not contemplated remaining at the club despite the fact that he has one year remaining on his contract with those of The Ferris Wheel, so Arab football could be his next destination, although he also had offers from the MLS.

According to information from Record, the offer of Arab football is extremely tempting for the Cabecita Rodriguez, and is expected to be just as attractive to Blue Cross, a club that is willing to listen to offers for the Uruguayan who has refused to renew his contract because he asks for double his salary to extend his bond with the celestial.