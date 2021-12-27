Rodrigo Cuba and his emotional message to his daughter for the holidays: “The best gift every Christmas is you, Mine” | SHOWS

Through his Instagram account, Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba shared an emotional reflection for Christmas in which he highlights the love he has for his little daughter. After the scandal with Melissa Paredes, the footballer has taken refuge in the love of his family to move on and it shows.

In your post, Rodrigo Cuba appears with his parents and his brother, celebrating Christmas. The player also reflects on how his daughter changed his life for more than four years.

Rodrigo Cuba also tells in his post how his Christmases have changed as his daughter has grown up, fact that excites him a lot.

“For four years and two months, Christmas has changed. They remind me that the blessing of being a parent is the best gift that life gives every day. The privilege of seeing myself reflected in you, the opportunity to teach you and be happy together is the most beautiful thing that I have to live in my almost 30 years. Pure and unconditional love like the one I was raised with. We no longer have to worry about the noise so that they do not wake you up. You’ve been opening everything by yourself for a while 🎁 (and faster and faster 😂). As you grow up you will love more every December 25. We take care of that. The best gift every Christmas is you, Mía.❤️👨‍👧“, wrote.

Rodrigo Cuba celebrates Christmas with his family and his daughter

THE CAT’S DAD SAYS

The father of the footballer of the Sport Boys club Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba, Jorge Cuba, He spent Christmas with his son and a special company, according to what he revealed on his social networks.

Through his Instagram account, ‘Don Gato’ published a photograph where he appears with one of his granddaughter’s teachers, inside his son’s department.

“Spending Christmas at my son Rodrigo’s house with Miss Gladys, my granddaughter’s teacher”wrote the former deputy minister.