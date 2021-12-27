Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro perform at a controversial Christmas event in Puerto Rico

The Spanish singer Rosalía and her boyfriend, the Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro, brought their music to a Christmas party in a popular neighborhood in Puerto Rico, which generated controversy on Monday because drew a crowd amid the current wave of covid-19 infections.

The concert was held the day before in the Virgilio Dávila public residence (neighborhood) in Bayamón, a municipality near San Juan, and featured the participation of other artists such as Rafa Pabón, Lyanno and Randy.

“Look, I’m from Barcelona, ​​I’m from far away from here, but I feel very happy to be here with you,” Rosalía said from the stage to the public, according to the photos and videos published on social networks.

Some of the songs performed by Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro at the event, which did not have official authorization, were “Yo x Ti, Tú x Mí”, “With Height” and “Relationship (Remix)”.

Likewise, the couple danced to the rhythm of “perreo” (reggaeton dance style) on stage, which was received with cheers by their followers.

The presentation, however, was criticized by the health sector due to the crowding of people and the lack of social distancing at a time when Covid-19 cases have rebounded on the island due to the omicron variant.

“It is painful. There has been a call to cancel massive activities and to see that they celebrate an activity with the group that is the focus of infection, it is still discouraging,” Carmen Zorrilla, of the Scientific Coalition, told the radio station NotiUno .

Likewise, the head of the Public Housing Administration (AVP), Alejandro Salgado, published a letter on Monday showing that he did not authorize the event at the Virgilio Dávila residential on December 26.

“We have the responsibility to continue with the necessary efforts to prevent and stop the spread of covid-19 in order to safeguard the health, life and safety of all our residents of public housing,” Salgado details in the letter to reject the concert.

According to data from the Department of Health, on Sunday an average of 1,840 confirmed cases were reported on the island, 2,608 probable and no deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 21.89%.