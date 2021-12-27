Russia announces 10,000 soldiers have finished their exercise near Ukraine

Russia reports that it has already completed the exercises carried out by 10,000 soldiers for a month near Ukraine.

A demonstration that has led the West to accuse Russia of plotting an invasion of the country with which it shares a border.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry these trainings will allow them to carry out modern forms of combat.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that drills by the Southern Military District forces had taken place in a number of southern regions, including Rostov, Krasnodar and Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

But the exercises were carried out further afield as well, including in Stavropol, Astrakhan, North Caucasian republics and even in Russia’s ally in the Caucasus, Armenia.

The Defense Ministry said troops were returning to their permanent bases and reserve units would be prepared for the New Year holidays.

Western countries have accused Russia of concentrating more than 100,000 soldiers near Ukraine in the face of a possible winter invasion.

According to Kiev estimates, the number of Russian troops along Ukraine’s borders has risen from about 93,000 troops in October to 104,000 now.

Russia says it is free to move its forces on its territory as it sees fit and denies that it is planning a full-scale attack.

He has made broad security demands of the West, saying that NATO should not admit new members and trying to prohibit the United States from establishing new bases in the former Soviet republics.