Sadness was reflected in Adamari López’s little daughter for not being able to spend Christmas with her parents

Admin 6 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 34 Views

Everything had been prepared and even the smallest detail taken into account so that Adamari López and her daughter Alaïa spent Christmas with the little girl’s father, the dancer Toni Costa. They were always responsible parents and there were never any misunderstandings regarding the daughter they both share.

But Toni Costa was forced to comment that he had tested positive for Covid and that he could not spend these holidays with his family. Everyone was very sad as they planned to share Christmas night together as a family.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Demi Rose dazzles nets posing free, only with boots

Demi Rose dazzles nets posing free, only with boots | INSTAGRAM Like a whole Christmas …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved