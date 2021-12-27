Sadness was reflected in Adamari López’s little daughter for not being able to spend Christmas with her parents

Everything had been prepared and even the smallest detail taken into account so that Adamari López and her daughter Alaïa spent Christmas with the little girl’s father, the dancer Toni Costa. They were always responsible parents and there were never any misunderstandings regarding the daughter they both share.

But Toni Costa was forced to comment that he had tested positive for Covid and that he could not spend these holidays with his family. Everyone was very sad as they planned to share Christmas night together as a family.

Sadness was reflected on Alaïa’s face as the idea was to celebrate as a family despite her parents’ separation. Adamari Lopez I was very worried about this since this was a very special night for the girl who wanted to feel the warmth of both in a unique celebration.

What they did not have was the plan of Toni Costa that with his always restless mind he had a brilliant idea. When opening the gifts, the dancer would be there as promised, looking for a solution to the issue so as not to miss that special moment for everyone.

While they couldn’t be together in a conventional way, both Adamari Lopez as Alïa did do it in an original way, this was a few meters away. “I came to see how Alaïa opens her gifts from Santa. I am going to explain how I did it,” he confessed in his networks Toni Costa with the emotion of a child.

The family Christmas tree is in the living room and in it there are many windows, so they opened one of them so that the little girl could see her father in these very special circumstances. From outside the house I was Toni Costa and on the inside they were Adamari Lopez and Alïa opening her presents.

The most striking of all was that Toni Costa I was wearing the same pajamas that Adamari Lopez and the little daughter of both. It was the driver herself who showed it shortly after in some images on her Instagram account.