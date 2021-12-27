Salud denies entry of the Symphony of the Seas cruise ship to the San Juan pier

Puerto Rico denied entry to the cruise ship Symphony of the Seas of Royal Caribbean, after the Department of Health imposed new restrictions on the arrival of cruise ships before the rebound by the COVID-19.

The boat left Miami last Thursday, December 23, to make stops in Coco Cay, Nassau and, later, at the San Juan dock, from where it would depart for Philipburg, arriving in Miami on December 31. At about 2:45 pm, the ship was moving near the US Virgin Islands.

This cruise ship, considered the largest in the world, is under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The ship shows the yellow color, assigned when infections are reported in 0.10% or more of the total passengers, as well as if one or more cases of infections in crew members are reported.

“The entry of the ship is denied. Every week the Ports Authority sends the list of ships that will be arriving in Puerto Rico and the list was amended. The ship is canceled and, unfortunately, the components of the industry that had to provide service to the ship were not informed in advance “, denounced the spokeswoman for the Tourist Alliance, Daphne Barbeito.

The new day He had access to the cruise ship arrival list of the Ports Authority and confirmed that the arrival of the cruise was canceled, while that of the Kydon ship of the American Cruise company remained standing.

Although an attempt was made to obtain a reaction from the Ports Authority, the entity’s press spokesperson, Elizabeth Cabrera, indicated that Salud is the agency authorized to issue statements in this regard. However, the press spokesperson for said department, Lisdián Acevedo, has not responded to the request for information from this medium.

The government and Royal Caribbean are expected to hold a meeting this afternoon to discuss the protocols. “The government began to make changes without anticipating the impact from the other side. If they want to close the operation, tell them how they are going to help the small businessmen who are out of work “, asserted Barbeito.

The new restrictions

The new Health restrictions were informed yesterday, Sunday, to the cruise lines with stops planned in Puerto Rico, through a letter signed by Secretary Carlos Mellado.

The official ruled that all passengers and crew who wish to disembark in Puerto Rico when arriving on a cruise ship must be vaccinated against the COVID-19 and present a negative result of a molecular or virus antigen test, carried out at least 48 hours before arrival on the island.

The letter to which this media also had access added that the disembarkation of people infected with the virus, nor of their close contacts, will not be allowed, so they must remain in isolation.

Likewise, cruises must deliver to Salud -24 hours before their arrival in Puerto Rico- a list of the crew and passengers in isolation or quarantine.

Mellado defended in the letter that the restrictions respond to an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, which yesterday placed the positivity rate at 21.7% in molecular tests and the incidence in 372 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

“In fact, epidemiological indicators have been the highest reported since the beginning of the pandemic. For this reason, it is necessary to implement more rigorous measures in our ports of entry that allow us to reduce the risk of introducing more cases in our jurisdiction “, exposed Mellado.

The restrictions came into effect on Monday, so the representative of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), Ángel Matos, said that the changes would affect the arrival of cruise ships with scheduled stops on the island.

“We understand the catastrophic rebound that Puerto Rico is going through, but denying the entry of a cruise ship with Puerto Ricans on board, who return from a trip, as well as tourists who are vaccinated, who included our island in their journey, does not speak well of the country”, denounced Matos García in a press release.

Matos invited the Port Authority to review the entry protocols to allow the arrival of cruise ships that have already set sail and inform those that have not left their ports of origin about the new restrictions.

Impact on the industry

With the requirement of a negative test carried out 48 hours before arriving on the island, the government equalized the requirements for passengers on domestic flights and cruise passengers, which is an error, according to Barbeito and Juan Fernández, another of the members. of the Tourist Alliance.

“You don’t give the cruise line time to prepare. If that is the new guideline, it is followed, but you have to give it enough time to have 2,000 tests on board ”, claimed Barbeito.

Fernández, who owns the Luma Pharmacy, in Old San Juan, called on Mellado to “urgently” reconsider the requirement of negative test for passengers.

“Cruise passengers do not represent any risk of contagion and before boarding and throughout the journey they have been and are subjected to strict controls but the 48-hour test requirement is excessive and abusive and also means that the ship pays for the entire passage when docking in San Juan without the benefit of disembarking for passengers and that is fatal for the industry and reason enough to be eliminated as a docking option “, he expressed. “This decision of the Department of Health condemns the disappearance of thousands of jobs dependent on the tourism industry and has no effect on the potential control and decrease of infections that will continue to grow without cruise ships having absolutely nothing to do with it.”

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR) and the Ports Authority celebrated last week that Puerto Rico would receive 20,000 visitors on 13 cruises until yesterday. Of that number, nine received yellow status and were under investigation by the CDC after outbreaks were reported.

According to the CTPR, the cruise ships would arrive in Puerto Rico under “strict” security measures, which include that eligible crew members and passengers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and undergo an antigen test before boarding.