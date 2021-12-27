Say goodbye to the year with these top speaker deals

Once Santa Claus arrives at our houses with Christmas gifts, the next step is to put the gifts for the night of the Twelfth in the spotlight. If you still do not have clear ideas, maybe one of these offers in sound and speakers is the gift for Twelfth Night, or why not, make yourself a gift.

4th Gen Amazon Echo

Right now we can save 30% if we want to get a 4th generation Amazon Echo. Smart speakers are becoming one of the family. Its spherical-shaped finish is very attractive, being one of the most complete models on Amazon. The perfect replacement for any Bluetooth speaker, as it does not lack power and even when we turn the volume up to the maximum we don’t find any distortion. Available in 3 colors: Anthracite, blue-gray and white for a price of 69.99 euros.

NK Alvert vertical sound tower

This vertical sound tower from NK allows you to control it easily from your iOS or Android mobile device, although it also has a remote control to control all functions. Thanks to the TWS technology (True Wireless Stereo) we can synchronize two devices without the use of cables to obtain surround sound. It has several connectivity alternatives, including Bluetooth 5.0, USB or SD. Its usual price is 79.99 euros, but now we can buy it for 49.99 euros.