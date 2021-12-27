Say goodbye to the year with these top speaker deals

We start the week with interesting discounts on speakers and sound. If you’re looking for new headphones, stereos, smart speakers, or laptops, keep an eye out for these top Amazon deals.
Once Santa Claus arrives at our houses with Christmas gifts, the next step is to put the gifts for the night of the Twelfth in the spotlight. If you still do not have clear ideas, maybe one of these offers in sound and speakers is the gift for Twelfth Night, or why not, make yourself a gift.
4th Gen Amazon Echo
Right now we can save 30% if we want to get a 4th generation Amazon Echo. Smart speakers are becoming one of the family. Its spherical-shaped finish is very attractive, being one of the most complete models on Amazon. The perfect replacement for any Bluetooth speaker, as it does not lack power and even when we turn the volume up to the maximum we don’t find any distortion. Available in 3 colors: Anthracite, blue-gray and white for a price of 69.99 euros.
NK Alvert vertical sound tower
This vertical sound tower from NK allows you to control it easily from your iOS or Android mobile device, although it also has a remote control to control all functions. Thanks to the TWS technology (True Wireless Stereo) we can synchronize two devices without the use of cables to obtain surround sound. It has several connectivity alternatives, including Bluetooth 5.0, USB or SD. Its usual price is 79.99 euros, but now we can buy it for 49.99 euros.
Energy Sistem 2 Headphones
These headphones with wireless connection will accompany you everywhere. They have an over-ear design to cover the entire ear and give a greater feeling of isolation and comfort. The headband is extendable and its ultralight design allows it to be folded 180 degrees. In addition, its battery is rechargeable with up to 22 hours of autonomy. It has a price of 21.39 euros.
M2 Pro portable speaker
With 360 degree surround sound and a powerful 30 W subwoofer for deep bass and clear sound. With the possibility of connecting two M2 Pro speakers for a more spectacular stereo sound and enjoy a more immersive experience. Bluetooth 5.0 technology for faster, powerful and stable connectivity. Has waterproof IPX6 certified which is not a problem if it rains or you want to put it in the shower. It has a price of 39.99 euros.
