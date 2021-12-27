Seek PVEM revive medicine vouchers

Claudia Salazar Agencia Reforma

MEXICO CITY.-The Green Ecologist Party seeks to revive medicine vouchers due to the shortage that exists in the country.

During the past six-year term, as one of the proposals promoted by the PVEM, at that time an ally of the PRI, the administration of Enrique Peña installed medicine exchange centers to supply them in case users did not find the drugs in their health centers . Such centers ceased to operate with the current Government.

However, by means of a reform to article 77 bis of the General Health Law, the coordinator of the PVEM, Carlos Alberto Puente Salas, proposed rescuing the alternative supply proposal.

He proposed to specify in the law that the Ministry of Health will implement actions for the free and timely provision of health services and medicines.

In the event that there is evidence of the impossibility of complying with the supply of medicines, he stated, an emergent mechanism may be implemented to monitor their distribution in public health institutions.

The establishments where the prescribed recipes could be exchanged would also have to be defined, guaranteeing their timely supply.

The supply problem is recognized in the proposal.

«To date we continue to observe how people with various ailments continue to report the lack of medications, most of them without economic conditions to be able to acquire their treatments on their own, which makes it impossible for them to be able to treat their disease and be able to enjoy an optimal state of health ”, is indicated in the initiative.

The proposal, referred to the Health Commission for an opinion, indicates that it seeks to strengthen the mechanisms to comprehensively guarantee the right of Mexicans to effective access to health protection.

“It is not a question of eliminating the current supply mechanisms, but of having alternative supply strategies and plans,” argues the initiative of the parliamentary coordinator.

He cites that, regarding the supply shortage by disease, diabetes occupies the first position with one out of every five records. It is followed by patients with cancer and rheumatological diseases, with 16 and 10 percent respectively.

